Pair questioned about Larne attacks released on police bail

Two men arrested yesterday (Tuesday) following a spate of arson attacks in Larne have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A 28-year-old and 31-year-old have been questioned by detectives investigating arson attacks on vehicles in the town and an incident at a hairdressing salon in which a car was reversed into premises at Main Street and set on fire.

Detectives investigating these incidents are continuing to appeal for information.

A PSNI spokeperson said: “At this time, it is thought a falling out between two individuals may be the catalyst for these incidents. However as the investigation is at a very early stage, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further on that particular line of enquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “I would continue to urge anyone with information that could help the police investigation to please bring it forward to us. The number to call is 101. If someone would prefer to provide information without leaving their name, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.