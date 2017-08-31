Motorists warned over illegal parking at schools

PSNI Larne has highlighted concern over illegal parking in the vicinity of local schools.

Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Already this has become an issue in the area of Sallagh Park, Larne, with reports of vehicles being parked in the marked ‘No Parking’ zone.

“Police will be working with the traffic wardens to enforce parking regulations in the coming weeks. We need your support by parking in the correct manner.”