More imitation firearms found

Police have recovered another two replica firearms, it has been confirmed.

These items were located by members of the public and have been passed on to the PSNI.

A horde of imitation guns was seized by police on Tuesday evening after a weapon was found by a child playing in a field near Antiville Road in Larne.

Police believe that there may still be “a few outstanding” and have urged anyone who comes across any such weapons to contact the PSNI.

It has been stressed that airguns should not be used in a public place.