More attacks on cars in Larne

Detectives are investigating after further arson attacks on vehicles in Larne.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “Two cars were targeted in incidents early this morning, Monday 17 April, one in Bryan Street and the other on Mill Road.

“The front window of a house on Mill Road was also smashed and a petrol soaked rag, possibly from an unlit petrol bomb, was recovered from the porch roof at the property.

“We are investigating a link between these incidents and similar attacks on vehicles during the early hours of Saturday and Sunday. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101 quoting references 81 and 99 of 17/04/17.”

If someone would prefer to provide information without leaving their name they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.