McMullan to meet PSNI over death threats to families

Sinn Féin representative Oliver McMullan has said death threats against a number of families in Larne is “unacceptable and should be lifted immediately”.

The East Antrim Westminster election candidate said: “I have been contacted by a number of families who have been told by the PSNI their lives are under threat as a result of the ongoing criminality in Larne.

“These threats are unacceptable in our society and should be lifted immediately.

“The PSNI also need to step up its patrolling in the area to provide additional protection and reassurance to these families at this distressing time.

“The escalating criminality in Larne has already resulted in the destruction of property and we don’t want to see any loss of life.

“I will be meeting the PSNI commander on this issue and will be calling for robust action to be taken against those responsible for these threats and the wave of criminality in the Larne area.”