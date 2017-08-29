Mayor blasts second petrol bomb attack

The mayor of Mid and East Antrim has blasted a petrol bomb attack at a house in Larne which has been targeted for a second time.

Cllr Paul Reid says these attacks must stop immediately.

Police at the scene in April.

He stated: “This totally reckless attack is to be condemned by all right-thinking people.

Several petrol bombs were thrown at the property causing scorch damage to a front room at around 1.00 am on Monday. No-one was in the house at the time.

The mayor said: “Those responsible showed a complete disregard for the lives of people living in the area.

“This senseless attack could easily have resulted in very serious consequences and it is imperative the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“This community utterly rejects attacks of this nature and they must cease immediately.

“The police investigation is at an early stage and I urge anybody with any information to contact the PSNI on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The property at Killyglen Road in the Craigyhill estate was torched in April when a car was driven into the front of the semi-detached dwelling and set alight.

A man has appeared in court in connection with this incident.

Eleven tit-for-tat attacks have occurred since Easter which have seen a spate of arson attacks on cars and homes across Larne.