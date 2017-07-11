Masked gang invades home in Larne

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a house in Kylemore Gardens, Larne in the early hours of Monday, 10 July.

Around 2.15am police received a report that 4/5 masked men had forced their way into the property.

A male who was in the house at the time fled from the property.

There was also a female and two children in the house at the time. They did not sustain any injuries, however they were left very badly shaken.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information in relation to it to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 95 10/07/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.