Man under paramilitary threat from his own uncle

A Newtownards man currently in custody after missing a court appearance is under a paramilitary threat issued by his own uncle, a court heard yesterday.

Ian Price, from Talbot Street in the Co Down town, made an application for bail at Belfast’s High Court.

During the hearing it emerged that Price had been issued with a threat by a relative “associated with a criminal organisation”, and that the threat was issued because Price “carried the coffin of his friend at a funeral in Carrickfergus earlier this month”.

The 31-year old, who has 151 convictions on his criminal record, was arrested after a warrant was issued following a failed court appearance. The hearing was told that Price was arrested following a road traffic incident in Co Antrim last December.

He failed to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 6 on driving offences and was arrested on April 14 in Templepatrick after a warrant was issued.

A Crown prosecutor told Mr Justice Horner that bail was being opposed.

Telling Mr Justice Horner that the PSNI has confirmed the paramilitary threat, the prosecutor said Price’s uncle lives in the Newtownards area.

Mr Justice Horner refused bail and spoke of a risk of re-offending, Price’s previous record and of him failing to turn up to court.