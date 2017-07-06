Man sought for questioning over armed robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ryan Connor (also referred to as Fergie).

He is wanted for questioning in relation to an armed robbery in the Larne area last month.

If you know of Ryan’s whereabouts or can provide any information that would assist police, please contact Detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.