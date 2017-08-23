Man released on bail after questioning over Horner murder

A 46-year-old man arrested in Belfast yesterday (Tuesday) for questioning over the murder of Colin Horner has been released on bail pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr. Horner, formerly from Carrickfergus, was shot dead in front of his three-year-old son, in the carpark of a supermarket, in Bangor, on May 28.

He had moved to the seaside town just a few weeks previously.

He was said to have been an associate of loyalist Geordie Gilmore who was murdered in Carrick in March.