Man on Raloo ‘cannabis factory’ charges

A man charged with drugs offences relating to the discovery of an alleged ‘cannabis factory’ near Larne is expected to be extradited from Spain on foot of a European arrest warrant, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

John Edward Bartlett (32), of Belfast Road, Comber, faces six charges relating to a drugs find at Raloo on November 20.

The charges include: possession of cannabis; cultivating cannabis at Raloo; being concerned in the supply of cannabis; producing cannabis; criminal damage to a ceiling and floor of a property and dishonestly causing electricity to be diverted at Raloo. In the accused’s absence, a police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charges. The case was adjourned to March.

No further details were given to the court but previously police said they recovered over 240 plants from a ‘cannabis factory’ in Raloo on November 20.