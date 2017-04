A man in his 30s is being treated in hospital following an incident at Dunluce Street, Larne, last night (Thursday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The PSNI says that the incident in the town centre occurred around 11.00 pm.

If anyone can assist with inquiries, they should contact detectives by ringing 101 or report anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.