Man in court on hijack charge

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning on charges relating to recent incidents on the Antrim coast.

He has been charged with robbery, hijacking, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of Class B drugs.

These charges are in connection with incidents in Glenarm and Ballygally, Larne, on Sunday July 23.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today Friday July 28.

A 30-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.