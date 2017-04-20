Man in court following spate of burglaries

A man alleged to have stolen a shotgun and ammunition and other items including a car and expensive jewellery during a burglary blitz in Co Antrim is under threat in Larne, a court heard on Thursday.

Michael Kelly (40), of Green Drive, Larne, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court and faces five charges - four of burglary with intent to steal and one of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The alleged offences happened on April 3/4 at Bay Park, Larne; Ballyearl Road, Newtownabbey; two addresses at Belfast Road, Ballyclare and Ballymartin Road near Templepatrick.

A police officer objected to bail saying there were a number of incidents and in one two males wearing balaclavas and carrying bolt cutters approached a house.

In another incident a security system showed an intruder was in the premises and in one incident jewellery, including a £700 watch, was taken.

The officer said a shotgun and ammunition was taken from a property.

The officer said Kelly was identified on CCTV and said he was a “prolific offender” with a large criminal record. She objected to bail saying there was a likelihood of re-offending and she said the accused was the subject of a threat in the Larne area.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said after a Seat Leon car was stolen there were various incidents were a Seat Leon or a grey coloured car of that description was seen.

He said a police officer viewed CCTV from one of the houses which was targeted and believed it was his client.

Mr Thompson said his client was arrested in Larne and clothing and a balaclava were found in the property but none of the items taken in the break-ins were there and he said a grey Seat Leon car was recovered in Belfast.

Mr Thompson said Kelly is denying being involved in “burglaries for profit”.

He said the issue of a threat against his client was a “further hurdle” for his client.

Mr Thompson said as the allegations involved “creeper burglaries” his client could be tagged if released on bail.

District Judge Peter Magill refused bail saying the allegations are that Kelly engaged in a “spree” of burglaries and an attempted burglary in the Larne, Newtownabbey, Ballyclare and Templepatrick areas in which a variety of items were stolen including a car, “expensive jewellery”; a “substantial” amount of money and a firearm and ammunition.

He said at the age of 40 Kelly had 162 previous convictions including 16 for burglary; ten of theft; three for robbery and others including handling stolen goods.

Refusing bail Judge Magill said he could not be satisfied the accused would not commit further offences.

The case was adjourned until April 27.