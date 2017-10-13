Man ‘covered in blood’ entered shop short time after assault report, court told

A bare-chested man “covered in blood” entered a shop in Larne a short time after police were called to a report of a serious assault in the town on October 9, a court heard.

The details were given at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday October 11 where Keith Crawford (38), of Curran Road, Larne, appeared in the dock from custody wearing handcuffs.

He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on a 36-year-old man relating to October 9.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said around 10pm on Monday, October 9, police received a number of reports of a person being attacked under a flyover in the High Street/Glynn Road area in the centre of Larne and the injured party was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with “substantial facial injuries”.

The officer said after the assault a bare-chested male “covered in blood” had entered a shop saying he had been fighting before leaving in the direction of the Simon Community on Curran Road. Police later found Crawford in a room there.

The officer said the injured party told police he was punched to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the face.

The officer said bail was opposed on the grounds of a likelihood to commit further offences; Crawford’s previous record which included assaults; his recent release from prison and his history of failing to turn up for court.

He said the defendant and the victim lived at the same address in Larne.

The policeman said police wish to speak to a number of other people in connection with the incident.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said his client had made denials “by virtue of a self-defence case”.

He asked for Crawford to be released on bail to an address outside of Larne and the officer said if that was to be the case there would need to be conditions.

District Judge Peter King released Crawford on his own bail of £500 with conditions which included a ban from Larne; he has to reside at an address to be approved by police with a night time curfew; electronic tagging and he is not allowed to attend the Royal Victoria Hospital or the Ulster Hospital.

Crawford also has to report to police and must not consume alcohol and is not to be on licensed premises.

A second man was charged in relation to the incident and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 12. William Patterson (34), of Curran Road, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and theft of a mobile phone from the victim.

The defendant was set to be released on his own bail of £500 when he got an address approved by police.

He is banned from Larne; is tagged with a night time curfew; he is to have no contact with the injured party, co-accused or witnesses and he has to sign at a police station. Patterson is also banned from drinking alcohol and being in licensed premises.