Man charged with having offensive weapon in Larne

A man has been charged with having an offensive weapon - a hammer - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is also accused of being disorderly at Larne Main Street on July 11 this year.

Peter William Jones (29), whose address was given on the charge sheet as Porter Green Road, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a police officer said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

A prosecution lawyer said further information is still awaited in the case which was adjourned until November.

The accused was released on his own bail of £500 with a condition that he is to have no contact with witnesses to the alleged incident.