Man charged over Larne incidents

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in court later today (Wednesday), charged in connection with a car hijacking and attempted murder in Larne earlier this week.

A car was hijacked in the Craigy Hill area of the town and was subsequently set on fire outside the property on the Brustin Brae Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shots were also fired at the property, with three children in the house at the time.

The man had been arrested on Monday in the Larne area and has been charged with attempted murder, hijacking, and aggravated vehicle taking, all linked to incidents in the town in the early hours of Monday morning.

He is also charged with attempted aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, linked to an incident in the Antrim area on August 18.

He is further charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, linked to incidents on Victoria Road area of Larne on August 29.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court later today.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, linked to incidents in Larne in the early hours of Monday morning. She is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court next month.

Meanwhile, detectives have carried out searches in the Millbrook area of Larne on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Two firearms were found during the search, carried out as part of the police investigation into incidents in the town on Monday morning.