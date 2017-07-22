Man brutally beaten in Larne attack

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a paramilitary style assault and arson attack in the Argyll View area of Larne in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 22 July.

At approximately 12.40am police received a report of a car on fire at a property in Argyll View.

On arrival police discovered one vehicle was on fire and two other vehicles had damage caused to their windows. One vehicle was completely gutted by the fire.

A male occupant in a house had sustained serious injuries as a result of an attack by a group of males.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes during this incident.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or have information which could assist with police enquiries to contact Detectives at Larne Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 51 22/07/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.