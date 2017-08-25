Man accused of attempted bank robbery

A man appeared in court on Thursday (yesterday) accused of an attempted bank robbery in Larne.

Andrew Inman (41), from Latharna House, in the town, is accused of trying to rob cash from Danske Bank, at Larne’s Main Street, on July 3, this year.

A police officer told Thursday’s sitting of Ballymena Magistrate’s Court, he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

Inman’s case was passed and he asked if would be ok if he could go outside and get a cigarette and the District Judge Peter King said he could.

When the matter was mentioned later, the accused was released on his own bail of £500.

His bail includes a ban on him entering the bank and he is not to contact any alleged witnesses.

The case was adjourned until October.

At the time of the alleged incident, police said they received a report that at around 2.30pm, on the day in question, a man entered a bank and demanded money but made off empty-handed.