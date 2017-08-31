‘Make your trailer less attractive to thieves’

PSNI trailer marking events will take place in Ballymena and Glenarm next month.

Trailers and farming equipment can be marked.

Officers will also be on hand to provide crime prevention advice.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Trailer marking is a tried and tested crime prevention measure. Criminals can be deterred by proactive prevention efforts and items are easier to recover when marked.

“This is a free service which entails your trailer or horsebox being issued with a security marking, making it less attractive to thieves.”

This event will be held at Ballymena Livestock Market on Friday September 22, from 10.00 am until 3.00 pm; Glenarm Marina, Wednesday September 27, 10.00 am until 3.00 pm.

Those who are interested in this service, should register by calling Constable Laura Barrett on 07500 904 397.