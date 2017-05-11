Loyalist Gilmore was goaded into chasing his alleged killers, court told

A high-profile loyalist was gunned down in a car after being goaded into chasing his alleged murderers, a court heard on Thursday.

Police claimed George Gilmore’s killers were expecting him to drive into a Co Antrim housing estate in an act of bravado during an ongoing paramilitary feud.

Details emerged as two men charged with carrying out the murder in Carrickfergus on March 13 mounted applications for bail.

A judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court ruled that the alleged gunman, Samuel David McMaw, 28, of Starbog Road, Kilwaughter, must remain in custody.

Bail was granted to his co-accused, 35-year Brian Roy McLean, from The Birches in Carrickfergus - a decision set to be appealed.

Both men are also charged with the attempted murder of two of the victim’s associates and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life. They deny all the offences.

A detective inspector claimed the attack was part of a year-long feud between the UDA’s south east Antrim unit and a grouping aligned to Gilmore.

He revealed that £1m has been spent on a major police operation to deal with the bitter dispute.

Gilmore, 44, died after being hit by bullets fired at his car on the Woodburn estate in broad daylight.

He had been returning with others from attending court in support of friends accused of trying to kill a pub doorman at the Royal Oak bar in the town two days previously.

His son, George Junior, was said to be travelling in convoy in a second vehicle.

District Judge Liam McNally was told two men, allegedly identified by witnesses as the defendants, were spotted standing in the Cherry Walk area.

“When they saw the vehicles they began shouting and making hand and arm gestures in a goading motion,” the detective said.

“They ran along an alleyway and the Gilmores followed in what can only be described as a chase.”

One passenger claims to have seen McMaw crouching down in an alleyway and attempting to pull a balaclava over his face, the court heard.

According to the police case he had no gloves on and was brandishing a gun.

As Gilmore tried to speed off seven shots were fired from a 9mm pistol.

One bullet went through the windscreen, striking and fatally wounding the loyalist.

His car continued on, mounting a pavement before crashing into a wall.

Another of the shots was fired into the home of a nearby resident, with police expressing amazement no-one in the property was injured.

Opposing bail, the detective said: “This indiscriminate shooting was absolutely shocking, it occurred on a residential street in the afternoon.”

The gun used in the killing has not yet been recovered, he disclosed.

Pressed on the evidence connecting McLean, he claimed both men were involved in a pre-meditated attack.

“The Gilmores were going into that estate in some ways to show a bit of bravado, to show they were not frightened,” the detective responded.

“We believe this was expected, both these men were waiting for this to happen, a firearm was readily available on the street.”

During cross-examination he confirmed neither accused has ever been charged with UDA membership.

Lawyers for the defendants described the witness evidence as weak, confusing and conflicting.

It was also stressed that no forensic link has been established.

Refusing bail to McMaw, Mr McNally cited the risk of further offences and interference with witnesses.

The judge held, however, that his co-accused could be released from custody on conditions including a £5,000 cash surety and a ban on entering Co Antrim.

McLean is expected to remain in custody pending a High Court appeal against the decision.