Lethal list of rogue Marine

Dissident republican bomb maker Larne man Ciaran Maxwell kept handwritten notes detailing his deadly plans like a military operation.

Evidence displayed by the PSNI following Maxwell’s sentence hearing at the Old Bailey in London shows meticulous plans relating to caches concealed at 24 locations in Larne.

One of Maxwell's handwritten notes, recovered from hides at Powderham New Plantation.

These were to be carried out during holiday leave from the Royal Marines and involved moving components from hides at Carnfunnock Country Park and the Bleach Works to woods at Drains Bay and a recce at Capanagh Forest outside Larne as well as “making more caches”.

Police described an ammunition find at Capanagh Forest as “one of the most significant in recent years”.

Maxwell’s Easter leave tasks included “test pipe bomb” and “test car bomb”. The “to-do”list noted “targets, dummy runs” and towns in Northern Ireland. The court was told that targets in his home town included Ballylumford Power Station and Larne Police Station. An image found on a memory card showed the blast radius.

He was described in court as “Marine by day and it would seem republican bomb-maker on leave”.

The hearing concluded on Monday with Maxwell handed a 23-year jail term, five on licence. The sentence has been welcomed by unionist politicians who say that the case “raises worrying questions” over the removal of weapons from his Royal Marines base.