Larne town centre assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at Main Street in Larne.

The incident occurred at 12.30 am on May 2.

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining facial injuries.

Police say that the attack occurred near the Kebab Express takeaway.

If anyone can assist police with their inquiries, they are asked to contact the PSNI by ringing 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and quote reference 69 of 2/5/17.