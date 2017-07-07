Larne man to appear in court on armed robbery charge

A 35-year-old man has been charged with robbery, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to vehicle, converting criminal property, possession of firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow, Saturday July 8.

The charges are in connection with an armed robbery at a shop at Linn Road, in the Craigyhill estate, in Larne, on the morning of Monday June 19.

A 22-year-old man has already appeared in court in connection with this incident.