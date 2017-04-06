Larne ‘hit and run’ appeal

Police are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision at High Street in Larne.
The incident occurred on Friday March 31.
A blue Ford Focus car was damaged.
Constable Davison said: “Were you in High Street, Larne, between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm on Friday March 31? Did you see the driver who caused damage to a blue Ford Focus? If you have any evidence which could assist police, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 968 31/03/17.”
