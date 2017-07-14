Larne aggravated burglary arrest

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Kylemore Gardens, in the Craigyhill estate in Larne, on Monday July 10.

He was arrested on Thursday July 13 on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict GBH and possession Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.