Knocked man out of wheelchair during argument

A man was knocked out of his wheelchair by another resident at a Portstewart bedsit and, unable to walk, he had to drag himself to his room and lock himself in until police arrived, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrate’s Court.

Robert Alfred Alexander McMullan (29), with an address at Curran Road, Larne, was jailed for a month after pleading guilty to common assault.

The prosecutor said the victim was pushed out of his wheelchair by another resident he had been drinking with when an argument started. The court heard, that unable to walk, the victim, had to drag himself back to his room. McMullan’s solicitor said his client had already spent time in custody. With time served, McMullan was told his one month sentence was already up.