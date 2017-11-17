Judge orders destruction of hammer as man sentenced

A man with an offensive weapon - a hammer - in a car accelerated at speed from a Larne carpark and failed to stop for police but then the vehicle developed a mechanical fault nearby.

Paul McCreery (27), of Sawmill Road, Ballyeaston, made off from Narrow Gauge Road around midnight in May this year, and was stopped round the corner at Quay Street.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court McCreery was a disqualified driver and a hammer was located in the vehicle.

The defendant was in court on November 16 for sentencing on charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place; driving while disqualified; failing to stop for police and absence of insurance.

He previously pleaded guilty to the driving offences. He had originally denied the offensive weapon charge but was previously convicted on that count.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant was accompanied to Thursday’s court by his partner who is seven months pregnant. The lawyer said McCreery, who had a previous record, wants to set up his own car repair business.

Mr Sherrard said District Judge Peter King had previously said if McCreery had not engaged with Probation ahead of sentencing he “would be leaving by the rear door”.

Judge King said McCreery had a “terrible” record with 26 previous convictions and he said he understood the defendant had a “fascination” with cars. The judge said he hoped he could turn it into a viable business rather than coming to court because of it.

With the baby on the way the judge told McCreery he would also now have family commitments.

The judge ordered the defendant to go on Probation for two years and do 100 hours of Community Service and also banned McCreery from the road for two years along with a £100 fine.

The judge ordered the destruction of the hammer.