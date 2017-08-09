Ice cream retailer hit by burglary

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart has hit out at at those responsible for a break-in at The Rinkha, Islandmagee, last night.

The burglary at the Middle Road shop and well-known ice cream retailer, is believed to have occurred during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

In a comment on social media, Mr. Stewart said: “Those responsible for this have zero considerations for their actions and how it affects the family business.

“As someone who has been a victim of a similar incident, I know just how distressing and frustrating it can be.

“Thinking about the owners and staff at The Rinkha and hopefully they will be back open as soon as possible.

“If anyone has any information at all about this, please pass it on to the PSNI by calling 101.”

Also commenting on social media, The Rinkha said: “The Rinkha will be shut until later on today due to a burglary that occurred during the earlier hours of Wednesday morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons added: “Really sorry to hear about this. Hope those who are behind it are caught. We look forward to it being open again as soon as possible.”