Householder sustains puncture wound during ‘struggle’ at his Larne home

Police are investigating an incident in Larne during the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday May 14).

The 26-year-old occupant of a house at Portland Street sustained a puncture wound during a struggle with two men at the front door of the property.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.00 am.

Police say that enquiries are at an early stage and officers are appealing for information. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101 quoting reference number 302 of 14/05/17.