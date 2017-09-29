Handling stolen goods allegation

A woman with a Waterfoot address has been charged with handling stolen goods - namely 49 £1 coins - in a case linked to incidents on the day a shop was robbed in Ballygally.

Emma Corbett (30), of Main Street, has also been charged with assisting an offender knowing a ‘robbery/hijacking’ occurred on the same date, July 23 this year.

Her case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where a defence lawyer said the case of a co-accused, who is in custody, has been adjourned until late October

Corbett had her case adjourned until November and as part of her bail she is not to contact the co-accused and is not to enter Ballygally or Glenarm.