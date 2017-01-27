Glenarm man who told police he was ‘free man of the law’ handed suspended sentence

A Glenarm man whose erratic driving brought him to the attention of police told officers he didn’t recognise the legal authorities as he was a “free man of the law”.

David Samuel Currell (39), a welder of Toberwine Street, made the comment when detected driving between Limavady and Coleraine in June 2015 when he had a young child in the vehicle with him.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he was sentenced for driving while disqualified and driving without due care and attention.

The court was also told that on another date Currell had cultivated cannabis and was in possession of the drug.

A prosecutor said police carried out a search of an address in Glenarm and uncovered cannabis plants and lighting equipment in a bedroom.

Currell admitted to police he set up a tent and was intending to grow cannabis for “medicinal purposes”.

A defence lawyer said his client had struggled with addictions throughout his adult life but is now “drink and drug free”.

In terms of the driving, the court was told the defendant claimed he wasn’t aware he had been banned from driving.

Currell was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, banned from driving and fined.