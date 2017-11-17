Further remand for Shaw murder accused

A man charged with murder in Larne has been further remanded in custody.

Jackie Murray McDowell (39), of Upper Waterloo Road appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he has been on remand on the murder charge since October.

The body of Laurence Shaw (56) was found in his bungalow at Hillmount Gardens in Larne’s Seacourt estate. McDowell is charged with murdering Mr Shaw on Sunday October 8.

Last month the same court heard defence solicitor Andrew Kinney ask a detective constable: “Is it correct that he accepted responsibility for the death of Mr Shaw and made a full and frank admission to everything that happened?”

The police officer confirmed that was the case. Also at the October hearing, Mr Kinney said his client had “expressed, at all times, remorse and disgust at his own behaviour” and was in “visible distress” by what had happened.

At that court on October 25, District Judge Peter King noted the reply from McDowell on the charge sheet, which said: “I’m sorry for what I did.”

McDowell was in a wheelchair when he appeared in the video link booth at Maghaberry Prison on November 16 for the latest hearing linked to his case. Mr Kinney said it was a case that should be able to proceed quickly through the courts given his client’s attitude during police interviews.

Judge King agreed it could move swiftly to the Crown Court. A prosecutor said they have yet to receive a full file from police. Adjourning the case to December, Judge King said he would like to see the case sent to the higher court as quickly as possible in the New Year.