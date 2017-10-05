‘Fraudulent calls’ warning in Mid and East Antrim

Police have issued a warning over fraudulent calls in the Mid and East Antrim area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “When answered, the call is an automated message asking that you select option one.

“At this point a person answers the call alleging to be from HMRC stating that there is a warrant for your arrest. They then go on to ask for payment with iTunes vouchers.

“Please don’t make any payment as they are hoax callers. HMRC do not accept payment with iTunes vouchers.”