‘Feud’ charges against Larne man withdrawn ‘without prejudice’

A Larne man who escaped injury after a house was shot at has had charges he faced as part of a ‘feud’ in the town withdrawn without prejudice by prosecutors.

The development regarding James Hassin (33), of Ardclinis Gardens, came at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He had been charged with assaulting Sean McRandle and was also accused of making threats to damage a house and car belonging to Mr McRandle on April 13 this year.

The defendant had been excused from attending the court where a prosecutor told District Judge Peter King all three charges were being withdrawn without prejudice.

When Hassin had previously appeared at the same court in June accused of offences as part of the ‘feud’ in the town a defence lawyer said his client “has maintained his innocence from the outset”.

On that occasion the defendant was using crutches.

When the charges were read to him at Ballymena Court in June, Hassin said: “Do I understand the charges? Aye”.

An earlier court, on May 4 this year, was told Hassin was not present at the hearing because his leg had been broken in an “assault”.

A defence lawyer told the May 4 sitting, Hassin was “the victim of a significant assault” in which his leg was broken in at least two places.

In June Hassin was released on his own bail of £750 and was not to have any contact with the alleged injured party or any alleged witnesses.

The feud in Larne has seen a number of attacks on individuals, homes and properties and at one stage Mr Hassin was present in a house along with his ex-wife and three young children in September when shots were fired at the property.

There were no reports of any injuries and a number of people have been charged with attempted murder in relation to that attack which happened at Brustin Brae Road near Larne.