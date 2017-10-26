Family concerned about missing woman

Police and the family of missing 80 year old Margaret Beattie are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Margaret, who wears glasses is described as being approximately 5’10” tall, of slim build, with black hair which is turning grey.

She was last seen in the Ballygowan Road area of Belfast at 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 25.

Margaret would frequent Belfast city centre and Larne. She also has family in the Carrickfergus area.

Inspector Nigel Loughlin would ask Margaret or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact Police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1515 25/10/17.