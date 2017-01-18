Drinking in public could cost £500 fine

No resident in Mid and East Antrim responded to a public consultation for on-street drinking bye laws despite concerns over anti-social behaviour.

The Consumption of Intoxicating Liquor in Designated Places Bye laws contain a schedule of streets and areas such as parks within the towns and villages of the borough where the consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

The list also includes carparks; schools; shopping centres; leisure facilities; health centres; public toilets and cemeteries.

The bye laws were considered at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Operational Committee at Carrick Town Hall on Monday night.

A new phase of the Community Safety Wardens project aims to reduce anti-social behaviour by five per cent.

The bye laws will expected to “contribute to Building Stronger, Safe and Healthy Communities” as outlined in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Corporate Plan.

The council has warned that those in breach of the bye laws will face a fine of up to £500.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of Mid and East Antrim Community Safety Policing Partnership will take place on January 25, at the McGarel Hall, in Larne to discuss an action plan for the local partnership for the next 12 months,

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) would like to hear your views in relation to crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour in your area.

The PCSP is interested to hear how you think statutory bodies, including the Police Service, can work together to make a difference to safety and policing in your area.

The closing date for completed surveys is Monday January 23, at 5.00 pm.