Doorman beaten about head with fire extinguisher may never return to his job, court told

A pub doorman allegedly beaten about the head with a fire extinguisher in a suspected loyalist feud attack may never be able to return to his job, a court heard today (Wednesday).

Police said the bouncer suffered a blood clot to his brain and is awaiting urgent surgery to rebuild his eye socket following the assault in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

He has also received physiotherapy for his walking and talking skills following the alleged bid to kill him at the Royal Oak bar, a judge was told.

Details emerged as one of three men charged with his attempted murder applied for bail.

Glen McCullough, 52, of Castlemara Drive in the town, is accused of joining in the attack after the trio were refused entry on March 11.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard one of his associates punched and forced the victim to the ground before a second man lifted a fire extinguisher and hit him about the head.

McCullough then allegedly picked up the device and threw it back towards the doorman’s head as he lay unconscious.

He denies police claims, saying that he panicked and dropped the extinguisher.

An investigating detective said the bouncer sustained multiple head and facial fractures.

In a further update he revealed that the man’s eyeball sunk back in his skull, causing double vision.

“It’s not known if the injured party will ever return to his French Polisher’s job,” the detective added.

During police questioning one of the accused said they believed they had been refused entry to the bar due to an ongoing paramilitary feud in the town.

High-profile loyalist George Gilmore was murdered days after the alleged pub attack.

The 44-year-old had been in the public gallery when McCullough and his co-accused made their first appearance at Laganside Courts in Belfast.

Just over an hour later he was shot in a car as he returned to the Co Antrim town. He died the next day.

Opposing McCullough’s bail application, the detective claimed: “If the defendant were released from custody we would be fearful it would escalate the situation in Carrickfergus.”

He said tensions remain high, with further threats issued last month.

Defence counsel Jonathan Browne disputed the police assessment, insisting there has been no retribution since a co-accused was released last month.

Mr Browne also contended that CCTV footage does not show his client throwing the fire extinguisher.

McCullough is seeking to get out of custody to live at a caravan park in Co Down.

But adjourning the application, District Judge Amanda Henderson ordered further information on the site owner’s attitude to having him stay there.