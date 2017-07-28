‘Disgust’ at car arson attack

Ulster Unionist Councillor for Coast Road Ald Maureen Morrow has expressed her disgust at an overnight arson attack which has left a car burnt out and another one damaged in Glenarm.

In a statement, Mrs. Morrow said: “I am appalled by this cowardly arson attack in a quiet residential area, as are all right-thinking people in the village of Glenarm.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world where the community works well together. We want Glenarm to be in the news for the many positive things which are going on with the developing tourist offering on the historic Antrim Coast road.

“This tactic of targeting people’s property - particularly cars sitting on the public street- is reckless and dangerous and if it continues, could end up with loss of life. It must stop and I fully support the police in their efforts to identify the culprits, make arrests and ultimately put them behind bars.”