Couple had to flee burning home in Larne

Police are investigating an arson attack at Walnut Park in Larne this morning (Friday).

The alarm was raised at 8.08 am.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze in the living room of a semi-detached house was started “deliberately”.

Two occupants who managed to flee the burning property were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Four fire crews attended the emergency, two from Larne, one from Carrick and one from Ballyclare.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “It is believed at this stage that a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of the house at around 8.00 am this morning. The device broke the window, ending up in the living room of the property. NIFRS personnel attended and extinguished a fire and made the device safe. Two occupants who were in the house at the time of the incident were not injured.

“Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage but a strong line of enquiry is that it is linked to a number of recent incidents in the Larne area.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Walnut Park area this morning or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 217 28/04/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”