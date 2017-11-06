Co Antrim man facing trial on firearms charges

A Co Antrim man is to face trial at the start of next year on firearms offences.

David Weir, from Rossmore Green in Greenisland, appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he denied two charges.

The 36-year-old was charged with possessing a Ruger, a magazine and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause damage to property on a date between October 25, 2015 and October 29, 2016.

When the charge was put to Weir, he replied “not guilty”.

He was also charged with possessing the same items on the same dates in suspicious circumstances. Weir also denies this charge.

Weir’s barrister told the court his legal team was awaiting a defence report regarding DNA found on the magazine of the gun.

Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland said he would review the case in December, and set a date of January 29 next year for trial.

After there were no objections from the Crown, Weir was released on continuing bail.

Although no details of the charges emerged on Monday, a previous bail hearing was told the weapon was seized by police last October during an investigation into a loyalist feud in the Carrickfergus area.