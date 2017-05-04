Carnlough man charged with possessing knife ‘with intent to commit murder’

A man has been further remanded in custody after being charged with possessing an offensive weapon, a Stanley Knife, with intent to commit murder and threatening to kill a priest following Sunday Mass in Carnlough.

Seamus Peter Murdock (41), whose address was given as Whitehill Road, Carnlough, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Jail at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He is also charged with possessing a Stanley Knife in a public place, Whitehill Road.

The charges relate to Sunday April 30 in Carnlough.

Murdock faces three charges - the first being that ‘without lawful excuse made to Dermot McKay a threat to kill him intending that Dermot McKay would fear it would be carried out’.

The second charge is that the accused was ‘in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a Stanley Knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely murder’.

The third charge reads that ‘without good reason or lawful authority’ the accused ‘had with you in a public place namely Whitehill Road, Carnlough...a Stanley Knife’.

No further details of the actual alleged incident were given in court but ‘Dermot McKay’ was named in the threat to kill charge. Fr Dermot McKay is the Parish Priest in Carnlough.

Earlier this week it was reported in the media an alleged incident happened at St John the Evangelist Church at Carnlough seafront on Sunday after Mass. Fr McKay also confirmed in a newspaper he had been caught up in an incident.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Court today (Thursday) that Murdock had first appeared at a special sitting of the same court on May Day, where he had been remanded in custody.

The lawyer said a full file has been requested by prosecutors.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said while the file is being progressed it is intended that the accused will be “assessed by a medical professional in light of the nature of the charges”.

No application was made for bail and the case was adjourned until June when the accused will appear back at the same court via video link from prison.