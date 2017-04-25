‘Car wars’ arson feud - man due in court

A man is to appear at Antrim Court today on serious charges linked to the ‘car wars’ arson feud in Larne.

Detectives have charged a 34 year old man with arson endangering life with intent, threats to kill, intimidation causing person to leave residence or occupation and wasting police time by false report concerning offence.

The charges are in connection with an arson attack on a house in the Killyglen Road area of Larne on Sunday 23 April.

Two other men, aged 23 and 32, also arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.