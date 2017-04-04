Car stolen in Larne used in burglary in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for information following several burglaries in the Larne and Newtownabbey areas this morning (Tuesday).

A grey Seat Leon, registration JRZ 3558, was stolen during a creeper burglary of a house at Bay Park in Larne.

It is believed two males using this car attempted to burgle a house in the Ballyearl Road area of Newtownabbey just before 10.00 am. Two other burglaries were reported this morning in the Belfast Road area of Ballyclare.

Detective Inspector Christopher Millar said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who knows the whereabouts of this car and its occupants or has any information about the burglaries this morning.

If anyone has information, please contact detectives on 101 or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.