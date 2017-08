Police in Larne are investigating criminal damage to a car at Station Road in Larne.

Two windows were smashed and two tyres slashed on the parked Toyota Yaris, at around 3.00 am, on Monday August 7.

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Larne on 101 quoting reference number 185 07/08/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.