Car crashes after high-speed police chase

A high-speed police pursuit across Co Antrim ended dramatically in the early hours of this morning, with one car crashing and another being set alight.

It is understood police in north Belfast received reports of cars being driven dangerously in the vicinity of the Marrowbone Millenium Park on the Oldpark Road late on the evening of Wednesday, May 24.

Detailing the chase, which involved speeds in excess of 100mph, Inspector Paul Noble said: “The police helicopter was tasked just before midnight and reported one abandoned car in the area and a second car leaving the scene at speed.

“The car, a Volkswagon Golf, then drove at speeds in excess of 100mph through Newtownabbey, Doagh, Ballymena, Broughshane and Carnlough, tracked by the helicopter and trained police drivers.

“The pursuit ended when the Golf crashed on the Munie Road between Glenarm and Ballymena at around 1:10am. The occupants of the car had exited the vehicle, however, and made off upon the arrival of police at the scene of the crash. The car has now been recovered and will be forensically examined.”

Inspector Noble added: “The gates to the Millenium Park were damaged as a result of the earlier incident and the abandoned car set alight in the grounds of the park.

“Enquiries are ongoing at present and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1534 24/05/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”