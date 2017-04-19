Burglaries in Carrick and Gleno

Police are investigating reports of several burglaries in the Carrick area during the Easter holiday period.

Break-ins occurred in Carrick and Gleno.

The PSNI is reminding householders to lock and secure all doors and windows and not to leave anything insecure.

A spokesperson said: “Burglars are opportunistic, don’t make it easy for them. Keep an eye out for any suspicious people or vehicles in your area. If it doesn’t look right, report it. Non-emergency, telephone 101 or 999 in an emergency.”