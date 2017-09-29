Broadsided van in snow man failed to stop for police, court told

A Carnlough man whose van broadsided in snow failed to stop for police, Ballymena Magistrates Court has heard.

Conor O’Neill (35), of Beachlands, was first spotted at Harbour Road on January 12 this year during what a prosecutor described as “serious” snow and he then drove on to Herbert Street where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, a prosecutor said.

Ballymena Courthouse.

In another incident, on November 12 last year, at Garron Road, Glenariffe, the defendant was detected doing 47mph in a 30mph zone in a van.

In court the defendant pleaded guilty to both offences and defence barrister Neil Moore said his client has “changed his ways” in recent years and is now running a small business doing garden improvements.

Mr Moore said his client could offer no excuse for the speeding incident but regarding the snow matter he said the defendant panicked when he saw police, thinking they were “going to stop him for something” but he had not done anything wrong at that stage.

The defendant was given three penalty points and fined a total of £120.