Blue Circle theft case adjourned

A SECOND man has appeared in court in connection with thefts from vessels at the Blue Circle Boat Club at Magheramorne.

Matthew Paul Morrison (22), of Skegoneill Avenue in north Belfast, admitted charges of causing damage to a boat cover and going equipped for theft with a wheel brace on August 8 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a life jacket, Garmin fish finder, radio, wheel nuts, a fuel tank and a fuel line.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 19 a ripped cover was estimated to be worth up to £700 while the fish finder pulled from a fitting cost around £500 to replace.

Asking for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Peter King said there were “clearly issues in the background that the court needs to be aware of” concerning the defendant as he adjourned the case until February.

In November, a co-defendant, also from Skegoneill Avenue, admitted similar charges.

A prosecutor told that sitting that police received a report of two males and a female taking items from boats at the boat club and stolen items were found beside trees.

That man’s defence barrister Neil Moore said his client had stolen to get money for drugs. The co-defendant was put on Probation for a year and also ordered him to carry out 50 hours Community Service.