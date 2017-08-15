Beggs seeks review of ‘unduly lenient’ sentence

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the “unduly lenient” sentence of killer Maggie Henderson-McCarroll.

Thirty-one-year-old Henderson McCarroll was jailed yesterday for three years for the manslaughter of Greenisland pensioner Eddie Girvan.

Mr. Girvan was stabbed, gagged and bound at his Station Road home last January.

In a letter to Barra McGrory QC, Mr. Beggs said: “In my view, the sentencing is unduly lenient when you look at the brutal nature of the crimes and the past record of Henderson-McCarroll.

“Due to the brutal nature of the death suffered by Mr Girvan, I was shocked to learn of the six-year sentence, three of which are to be served in prison.

“Given the fact that Ms Henderson-McCarroll has been in prison since last year, that leaves the prospect of her serving one-and-a-half years in jail following the recent sentencing.

“Sentencing should provide punishment, protection of the public and enable rehabilitation given the degree of violence, and approximately 100 previous

convictions some involving violence and assault to older persons and to children. I am concerned for the well-being of the public that this

dangerous individual has been given an insufficient sentence.”

“I would ask that you review the sentencing in this case as it appears to be unduly lenient.”